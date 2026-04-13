Pocket Opera: Britten’s Shakespeare

Tytania smitten with Bottom (in spite of his asses’ head, from the event page for this Pocket Opera production)
The last Sunday of this month will see the second of the four productions planned for this year’s Pocket Opera season. The performance will present A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Benjamin Britten’s operatic interpretation of William Shakespeare’s comedy. I know this work primarily because it is included in the Decca anthology of the composer’s complete works. To the best of my knowledge, the closest I have come to seeing it staged was in August of 2010, when the Grand Finale performance of the Merola Opera Program included a performance by soprano Hye Jung Lee, who, in my words for an Examiner.com article, took on “two of the most challenging soprano roles from the twentieth century repertoire.” (I also declared them to be "the mother of all killer coloratura roles.”)
As usual, the performance will take place in the Gunn Theater at the Legion of Honor. It will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 26. As many readers probably know by now, the Legion of Honor is a component of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. It is located at 100 34th Avenue, which is basically right in the center of Lincoln Park. General admission will be $89. Those age 30 and under may purchase tickets for $45. A Web page has been created for online purchases. As of this writing, only five seats remain available for purchase.
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