SFP’s 2026 Subscriber Gift Concert

Mezzo Nikola Printz (photograph by Destiny Grace, courtesy of SFP)
Last night in Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Performances (SFP) presented its annual Gift Concert. For those that do not already know, the “gift” is that subscribers and donors are entitled to tickets at no charge. The performers were the Catalyst Quartet, whose violinists, Karla Donehew Perez and Abi Fayette, alternate in occupying first chair. The other members of the quartet are Paul Laraia on viola and cellist Karlos Rodriguez. The ensemble has been visiting SFP since March of 2018, and last night was their ninth appearance. In the second half of the program, they were joined by mezzo Nikola Printz, along with Terrence Wilson on piano.
The program began with Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Opus 5, a set of five “Fantasiestücke” (fantasy pieces) composed for string quartet. Born in London, he entered the Royal College of Music at the early age of fifteen, studying under Charles Villiers Stanford. Early in his career he attracted the support of Edward Elgar, who commissioned a composition for the Three Choirs Festival. His other major support came from Antonín Dvořák. Nevertheless, each of the five Opus 5 pieces had its own characteristic voice for an engaging journey of discovery. The first half of the program concluded with Libby Larsen’s “Sorrow Song and Jubilee,” a reflection on the spiritual “Swing Low Sweet Chariot.”
The second half of the program began with Noah Luna’s arrangement of “Going Home,” which Antonín Dvořák appropriated for the second (Largo) movement of his ninth symphony, given the title “From the New World.” Printz was the vocalist, who then went on to sing the five vocal settings in Edward Elgar’s Opus 37 Sea Pictures in an arrangement by Donald Fraser. Printz’ delivery could not have been more engaging, particularly in the diversity of dispositions in the Elgar cycle.
While only four works were performed, last night was a “gift” of rich diversity, the perfect way for SFP to thank its generous supporters.
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