Better Late than Never!

I just received a last-minute announcement that the Ives Collective will be performing in Noe Valley this afternoon. The performers will be pianist Gwendolyn Mok joined by a trio of string players: violinist Terrie Baune, Susan Freier on viola, and cellist Stephen Harrison. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Johannes Brahms’ Opus 26, the second of this three piano quartets, this one composed in the key of A major. The first half of the program will conclude with Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 47, “Maličkosti,” known in English as the five bagatelles for two violins, cello, and harmonium. The harmonium part will be taken by Mok on piano. She will open the program with Ludwig van Beethoven’s string trio in C minor, the last of the three trios collected as his Opus 9.
Poster for the event being discussed (note that the address is incorrect, as it is also on the Web site; the correct address is in the paragraph below)
The performance will take place this afternoon (Sunday, April 26) at 4 p.m. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located in Noe Valley (of course!) at 1021 Sanchez Street. Admission will be pay-what-you-can at the door. Both cash and checks will be expected.
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