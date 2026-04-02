The Lab: April, 2026

Next month The Lab will host three concert events. For those that do not yet know, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street. Doors open half an hour in advance of the performance; and specific information for each event, including a hyperlink to the Web page that provides both background material and hyperlinks for ticket purchases, is as follows:
Friday, April 17, 8:30 p.m.: The first performance of the month will be a two-set evening. Skylight is a duo with vocals by Gelsey Bell accompanied on saxophone by Erin Rogers. Both are members of the new music collective thingNY, where they have worked for over fifteen years. The other set will be taken by the Thingamajigs Performance Group, which rang in this year with its concert at Artists’ Television Access. Co-founders Edward Schocker and Dylan Bolles will join forces with composer Suki O’Kane, sound artist Keith Evans, and guest artist Wayne Grim. The performance will be based on “traditions of durational performance, alternate tuning, group and open compositional formats, interdisciplinary and inter-cultural collaboration, and site work.”
Friday, April 24, 8 p.m.: Lea Bertucci will present her new composition for sampled and live early flutes in 8-channel sound. The title of her work is The Days Pass Quickly Immersed in the Shadow of Eternity. She composed the work for Norbert Rodenkirchen, who played flute with the early music group Sequentia. She describes the piece as follows: “this work reaches back through the spans of history and catapults ancient music into an immersive present.” She will share the program with Rodenkirchen, who will perform “live fragments of ancient songs and improvisations related to the origin of the flutes.”
Dafne Vicente-Sandoval and Charles Curtis giving one of their duo performances (from the event page for the concert they have prepared)
Saturday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.: The month will conclude with two musicians that present adventurous performances of low-register instruments. Those instruments will be bassoon (Dafne Vicente-Sandoval) and cello (Charles Curtis). They have worked collectively with composers Alvin Lucier, Tashi Wada and Éliane Radigue. They will also give solo performances of works by Jakob Ullmann, Phill Niblock, Peter Ablinger, La Monte Young and Marian Zazeela (a partnership), Christian Wolff, and Vicente-Sandoval; and Curtis will present at least one of his own compositions.
No comments:
Post a Comment