Tobin Mueller Partners with Tomás Martinez

Cover of the album being discussed (from the Amazon.com Web page)
Yesterday saw the release of the first volume in a series entitled Blue Side. This is a collaborative project between jazz pianist Tobin Mueller and Tomás Martinez on alto saxophone. Selected tracks include guest artists with Juan Torres Fernández on tenor saxophone and percussionists Ruben de Ruiter and Shahar Haziza. In addition, Mueller has two solo piano tracks.
The advance material for this album describes the tracks as drawing upon a diversity of genres, including “contemporary jazz, blues, be-bop, and modal post-bop.” Some readers may recall that my past encounters with Mueller’s albums have been consistently sanguine. This new series promises to unfold two approaches to invention, and the first volume suggests that the undertaking is definitely starting on the right foot.
As of this writing, the album is currently available for MP3 download through an Amazon.com Web page.
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