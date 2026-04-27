Yuja Wang Directs Mahler Chamber Orchestra

2022 photograph of Yuja Wang (photography by Norbert Kniat, courtesy of the San Francisco Symphony)
Last night saw the return of Yuja Wang to Davies Symphony Hall. Her many past appearances have presented dynamite performances of an impressively diverse repertoire. Last night she served as Director of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, leading from the keyboard for two works: Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 16 (second) piano concerto in the first half and Alexander Tsfasman’s “Suite for Piano and Orchestra (Jazz Suite)” in the second. Between these “bookends” was a performance of Prokofiev’s Opus 25 (“Classical”) symphony in D major, conducted by Concertmaster Matthew Truscott.
Sadly, too much of this evening was too heavy-handed. Even Truscott’s approach to the Opus 25 symphony, which abounds with lighthearted rhetoric, never quite caught the upbeat spirit of this early composition. For her part, Wang approached the keyboard for the Opus 16 concerto as if she were applying a sledge hammer. Mind you, the roaring rhetoric in the ensemble for the first movement of the concerto probably served as an invitation for Wang to find her own ways of roaring.
As might be expected, there were a generous number of encores. Wang began with one of the solo piano pieces from Glass’ Glassworks album. She then moved on to unannounced Chopin with rhetoric that was far too aggressive. Finally, she was joined by percussion and bass accompaniment for selections of Latin music.
Sadly, none of the evening’s selections were particularly memorable.
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