Angel Island Oratorio to be Staged with Ballet

Some readers may recall that, in the fall of 2021, the China New Music Festival has hosted by Bard Music West. Performances included the world premiere of Angel Island - Oratorio for Voices and Strings, composed by Huang Ruo. The strings for the performance were the members of the Del Sol string quartet: violinists Sam Weiser and Benjamin Kreith, violist Charlton Lee, and cellist Kathryn Bates. The voices were the members of the Volti a cappella vocal ensemble. The libretto was based on poems inscribed on the walls of the Angel Island Immigration Station by those interned there during the years of the Chinese Exclusion Act.
Poster design for next month’s Oakland Ballet performance (from the event’s City Box Office Web page)
The beginning of this month will see a second presentation of the oratorio. This time the musicians and vocalists will be joined by Oakland Ballet as part of its Dancing Moons Festival. Choreography will be provided by Natasha Adorlee, Phil Chan, Lawrence Chen, Ye Feng, Elaine Kudo, Ashley Thopiah, and Wei Wang, all of whom are Asian American and Pacific Islanders.
Angel Island will be given two performances on Friday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 9, at 2:30 p.m. The venue will be Herbst Theatre in the Civic Center at 401 Van Ness Avenue, across the street from City Hall. The performance will last about 90 minutes. Tickets may be purchased online through the hyperlinks for the respective dates. General admission will be between $56 and $158, with a 15% discount for those 65 and older or less than eighteen.
No comments:
Post a Comment