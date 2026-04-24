Noe Music to Present Mother’s Day Concert

Unless I am mistaken, this is the first time I am announcing a performance that will celebrate Mother’s Day. That program will mark the conclusion of the current Noe Music season. Sadly, as of this writing, little information has been provided about the program. The performance will be by the San Francisco Girls Chorus, led by its Artistic Director, Valérie Sainte-Agathe. The selections will be international in scope, since the performers will be Iranian singer Mahsa Vahdat, Mexican singer Diana Gameros, and Clarissa Bitar, a virtuoso Palestinian-American performing on oud.
This will be a two-hour performance beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 10. General Admission will be $45 with a $15 rate for students. Noe Music has created a Web page for online ticket purchases. The performance will take place at the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located in Noe Valley (of course!) at 1021 Sanchez Street.
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