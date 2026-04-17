Clerestory to Explore “Elemental Sources”

Poster design for the next Clerestory program (from the Eventbrite Web page)
The title of the next performance by the Clerestory vocal chamber ensemble will be Prima Materia, with the subtitle Elemental Forces. The title refers to the first matter from which all things rise. The selections on the program (which has not yet been finalized) will serve to explore the nature of not only what things are but also how they come to be.
These were issues that occupied the Renaissance philosophers. Their mission will be reflected in compositions by their contemporary composers, such as Thomas Morley, Thomas Weelkes, and Thomas Tomkins. (None of these composers are “Doubting Thomases!”) The program will advance its way in music history, culminating in works by contemporary composers like Don Macdonald, Mårten Jansson, and Timothy Takach.
The performance will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of Franklin Street. It will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, and last for about 90 minutes. Eventbrite has created a Web page for purchasing tickets at prices beginning at $12.51.
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