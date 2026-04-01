Dennis Mitcheltree Returning to Chez Hanny

Dennis Mitcheltree on the cover of his Union album (from its Amazon.com Web page)
Some readers may recall that saxophonist Dennis Mitcheltree visited Chez Hanny a little over a year ago. On that occasion he shared leadership of a quartet with pianist Johannes Wallman. Rhythm was provided by Will Lyle on bass and drummer Andy Sanesi.
One week from this coming Sunday, Mitcheltree will return to Chez Hanny. He will again lead a quartet consisting of three “new faces.” The pianist will be Adam Kipple, influenced by both McCoy Tyner and Cecil Taylor. In that context it is also worth adding Kipple’s past performance with the Sun Ra Arkestra. The other rhythm players will be Jesse Crawford on bass and drummer Bill McClellan, the latter being a veteran of the Mingus Big Band.
As always, Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. Admission will be $25, payable by check, Zelle, or cash. Because Jazz Chez Hanny is now a 501(c)(3) public charity, tax-deductible donations will also be accepted.
There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served, meaning that reservations are strongly recommended. They may be placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
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