Omni Foundation to Present Brazilian Weekend

Guitarist Yamandu Costa (photograph by Rodrigo Lopes, courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
Next month the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will present Brazil Fest, two consecutive evenings of Brazilian guitar music. The first evening will see the return of Yamandu Costa, who plays a seven-string instrument. He will be followed by a duo performance on the following evening bringing Brazilian guitar virtuoso Alessandro Penezzi together with local mandolinist Mike Marshall. As of this writing, program details have not yet been announced for either of these programs.
Both concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April, 10 and Saturday, April, 11. They will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street). Tickets for both concerts may be purchased for $99 from a single Web page. Tickets for single concerts will be $70, purchased from a Web pages for Friday and Saturday.
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