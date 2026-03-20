Jordi Savall Turns to Charpentier Choral Music

Cover of the album being discussed
One week from today, Alla Vox will reissue an album of music by Marc-Antoine Charpentier originally released in December of 2025. This is a choral offering with Jordi Savall leading the Choir of La Capella Reial de Catalunya. Instrumental accompaniment is provided by Le Concert des Nations. The primary selection on the album is the composer’s multi-movement setting of the H. 146 Te Deum hymn. This is coupled withe the H. 416 setting of the canticle “In nativitatem Domini.”
H. 146 is given a rich instrumental account, complete with trumpets and drums. There are five vocal soloists: soprano Flore van Meerssche, mezzo Kristin Mulders, countertenor Andrés Montilla-Acurero, tenor Cyril Auvity, and baritone Mauro Borgioni. There is also alternation between the full chorus and a “Petit chœur.” The text is basically a celebratory one, which establishes the overall disposition of the hymn setting itself. On the other hand, as the title suggests, H. 416 is a reflection on the Nativity in which the context is established through three instrumental movements.
Some readers may recall that, this past December, the California Bach Society presented another Charpentier setting of “In nativitatem Domini,” his H. 314. Given that this happened three months ago, I am in no position to “compare and contrast” the two settings! Suffice it to say that there is a generous share of instrumental music to establish the festive mood of the celebration of the Nativity. It also goes without saying that H. 146 is just as festive with its vigorous performance established by the interplay of brass and percussion at the very beginning.
Taken as a whole, the album serves up an entirely satisfying listening experience; and those that cannot wait to listen can pre-order the album through its Amazon.com Web page.
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