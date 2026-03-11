SFP: Plans for 2026 Gift Concert

Yesterday afternoon San Francisco Performances (SFP) announced its annual Gift Concert. The “gift” is that subscribers and donors are entitled to tickets at no charge. However, one week from tomorrow, March 19, seating for the general public in the Orchestra and Boxes will be available at the price of $55. As usual, tickets may be purchased online through an SFP Web page or by calling 415-392-2545. Remaining tickets will be available at the door with a 50% discount for students and 20% off for seniors.
Catalyst Quartet members Karlos Rodriguez, Paul Laraia, Abi Fayette, and Karla Donehew Perez (photograph by Ricardo Quiñones, courtesy of SFP)
This year the program will present both vocal and chamber music. The vocalist will be mezzo Nikola Printz, who is no stranger to San Francisco. This past October she was one of the participants in Death by Aria, the Halloween-themed concert produced by pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg. The instrumentalists for the concert will be pianist Terrence Wilson and the members of the Catalyst Quartet: violinists Abi Fayette and Karla Donehew Perez, Paul Laraia on viola, and cellist Karlos Rodriguez.
Catalyst will begin the program with a performance of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Opus 5, given the title Fantasiestücke. Printz will then sing “Sorrow Song and Jubilee” by Libby Larsen. This will be followed by Noah Luna’s arrangement of “Goin’ Home,” a spiritual-like song using the principal theme from the Largo movement of Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 95 (ninth) symphony in E minor. Printz will conclude the program with a performance of Edward Elgar’s Opus 37, his Sea Pictures song cycle in an arrangement by Donald Fraser.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. It will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
No comments:
Post a Comment