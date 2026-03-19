Sanae Takaichi maintaining her capacity for diplomacy during today’s visit to the White House
According to the Dictionary.com Web page, “undiplomatic” is a British adjective, not an American one. Nevertheless, in today’s news, it is better associated with the President of the United States than with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Al Jazeera has posted a brief video clip recording Sanae Takaichi, the current Prime Minister of Japan, meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. These days, I approach just about any news story about our President with a “Here we go again” prefix. However, as some of us say at Passover, this was a day different from just about all other days. The text below the video clip says it all: “Trump compares Iran strikes to Pearl Harbor as he meets Japan’s PM.” The one thing we learn from this video is that Takaichi clearly understands diplomacy far better than our President ever will!
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