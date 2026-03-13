A Busy April for Pamela Z

Following up on her residence at Audium, Pamela Z can look forward to a busy April. This will involve not only her own performances but also performances of her works in other settings. There will be four of these events, each in a different setting as follows:
Pamela Z working with her electronic and digital gear
Thursday, April 2, 7:30 p.m., The Forum at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts: Pamela Z has cultivated a skilled talent for processing her vocal work through a diversity of electronic devices. She has developed a repertoire of experimental vocal techniques involving digital processing, looping, and the integration of prerecorded concrete sounds. These are the “building blocks” with which she will create her in-the-moment performance.
Saturday, April 11, 7:30 p.m., San Francisco Public Library, Main Branch: Z will both perform and host a performance entitled Sonic Illuminations. This will be one of several events taking place during the NIGHT OF IDEAS evening. Z will present not only her own music but also compositions by Amanda Chaudhary, Leyya Mona Tawil, and Héloïse Garry. The performance will take place in the Steve Silver Music Library on the fourth floor of the building.
Friday, April 17, 7:30 p.m., San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Cha Chi Ming Recital Hall: Ensemble for These Times will present a program entitled Women Crossing/Liminality. The ensemble commissioned Pamela Z, through which she composed “From.” This single-movement composition has been scored for violin, cello, found-object percussion, tape, voice, and electronics. Preceding composers on the program will include Leilehua Lanzilotti, Sofia Jem Ouyang, and Vivian Fung.
Thursday, April 30, through Sunday, May 3, Steindler Stage at Z Space: The title of the next production by inkBoat is Clouds from a Crumbling Giant: our wild shining days. This event will be directed by Shinichi Iova-Koga, but the performance will involve a generous number of collaborators. One of those collaborators will be Pamela Z!
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