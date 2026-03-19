Vernaculars Returning to Bird & Beckett

Vernaculars musicians Chris Trinidad, Francis Wong, and Karl Evangelista (from the Bird & Beckett event page for the performance being discussed)
Some readers may recall that this month began with a performance at Bird & Beckett Books and Records by the Vernaculars quartet, whose members are percussionist Jimmy Biala, Karl Evangelista on guitar, bassist Chris Trinidad, and Francis Wong on saxophone. Those musicians will return to that venue this coming Saturday joined by David James, also on guitar, to make a quintet. The performance will be a tribute to free jazz guitarist Sonny Sharrock with an encore performance of his final album, Ask the Ages.
For those that do not already know, the venue is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be a cover charge of $25, and students will be admitted for $10. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
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