SFSU to Host BlackBox Ensemble

Musicians of the BlackBox Ensemble (courtesy of the Morrison Chamber Music Center)
Some readers may know that my last preview for an event taking place at San Francisco State University (SFSU) appeared this past October. However, the latest announcement of an event appeared in my Inbox late yesterday afternoon. It was described as “a special evening performance” by the BlackBox Ensemble, which is based in New York City with a repertoire that is, for the most part, contemporary.
The program will present works by five composers, the first four of which are “alive and active.” Brittany Green will contribute two opening selections: “Maps” and “shift.unravel.BREAK.” The other three are Cole Reyes (“Shadowstains”), Jessie Cox (“Quantity”), and James Diaz (“mil cuartos blancos en linea recta”). The program will conclude with two works by Julius Eastman, who died in 1990: “Buddha” and “Joy Boy.”
This will be the latest event presented by the Morrison Chamber Music Center, supported by the College of Liberal & Creative Arts. As usual, the performance will take place at Knuth Hall, which is in the Creative Arts Building on the SFSU campus, north of Holloway Avenue and to the west of 19th Avenue (which is accessible to public transportation). There will be no charge for admission. However, tickets are recommended, and a Web page has been created for acquiring them. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9.
