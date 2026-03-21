Living Earth to Host Album Release Concert

Travis Andrews, Lynn Breedlove, and Andy Meyerson taking a break while preparing for their next Roar Shack gig (from the Eventbrite Web page for next week’s performance)
Trust Me is a trio, two of whose members are the duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and drummer Andy Meyerson, known to regular readers as The Living Earth Show (TLES). They have joined forces with vocalist Lynn (also known as Lynnee) Breedlove to create their debut trio album, Why I Like Dead Guys. Breedlove had previously appeared with TLES on COMMANDO (along with four other vocalists). That album was released about four years ago.
The album will be released through all streaming platforms this coming Friday, March 27. However, Trust Me will play an album release show this coming Wednesday, March 25. The performance will take place at The Roar Shack, which is located in SoMa at 34 Seventh Street (just south of Market Street). The entire performance will be for 90 minutes. Admission will be on a Pay What You Can basis with a Web page for purchases.
After the conclusion of the performance, Trust Me will fly to Knoxville, Tennessee, to give the same performance at the Big Ears Festival.
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