Other Minds Releases Samuel Adams Video

Helen Kim and Conor Hanick performing Samuel Adams’ “Violin Diptych” (screenshot from the Other Minds video)
This morning I had my first opportunity to listen to a video of Samuel Adams’ “Violin Diptych,” which was recorded during a performance at the Other Minds Festival 29 last year on October 17. This is a two-movement duo for violin and piano performed by Helen Kim and Conor Hanick, respectively. Kim almost literally sails her way through intense bowing technique, and Hanick only begins to evoke the voice of the piano in the second movement. However, because the entire performance is only about twelve minutes long, there is really no opportunity for either of the two performers to overshadow the other. Such brevity should encourage serious listeners to revisit the performance, which is now available for viewing through a Vimeo Web page.
No comments:
Post a Comment