Two More Performances on March 29

Some readers may recall that this month began with the announcement of an Outsound SIMM Series concert taking place on the last Sunday of the month, March 29. That evening performance will be preceded by two mid-afternoon performances. These will both involve American composers, but there will be a broad diversity of genres. Specifics for the afternoon are as follows:
3 p.m., Herbst Theatre: The full title of the program to be presented by the San Francisco Civic Symphony of the San Francisco Civic Music Association will be The American Sound - in celebration of America’s Semi-quincentennial. Pianist Daniel Glover will be the soloist in the performance of George Gershwin’s only piano concerto. Charles Ives’ “Variations on America,” composed for organ, will be presented in the orchestral arrangement by William Schuman. The program will begin with the overture to Scott Joplin’s opera Treemonisha. The remainder of the program will consist of “The Oak” by Florence Price, Aaron Copland’s arrangement of the folk song “John Henry,” and the first symphony composed by Louis Moreau Gottschalk. The ensemble will be led by Music Director Paul Schrage. There will be no charge for admission; and, as might be expected, donations will be accepted.
4 p.m., Jazz Chez Hanny: Chez Hanny will close out the month with a performance by the Grant Levin Quartet, led by Levin on piano. He will be joined by reed player Noel Jewkes, who will probably alternate among different saxophones and clarinets. Rhythm will be provided by Dwight Augustin on bass and drummer Alcide Marshall.
Pianist Grant Levin
Those familiar with Jazz Chez Hanny probably “know the drill” by now. The venue is Frank Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, and the musicians play in the downstairs rumpus room. The price of admission is $25. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com. Masks are optional, but attendees should be vaccinated. Vaccination will be based on the honor system. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show are always appreciated.
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