Dan Tepfer Returning to Noe Valley on March 22

Dan Tepfer (from the Noe Music Web page for his recital this month in Noe Valley)
Some readers may recall that, a little over a week ago, this site announced a solo performance by Dan Tepfer at the Noe Valley Ministry entitled Inventions/Reinventions at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. This morning I learned that he will return to that venue the following afternoon. The title of his second program has a similar structure: Goldberg Variations/Variations.
Once again, he will use the music of Johann Sebastian Bach for his own “personal interpretations and spontaneous improvisations.” This time the Bach source will be the BWV 988 set of variations on an aria theme, usually known as the “Goldberg Variations.” Most likely he will provide “improvisational responses” to the “call” of both the theme and variations composed by Bach.
As of this writing, all reserved seats have been sold. However, general admission seating is still available for $45 for adults and $15 for students. A Web page is available for purchasing these tickets online. For those that do not already know, the Noe Valley Ministry is located at 1021 Sanchez Street in Noe Valley.
No comments:
Post a Comment