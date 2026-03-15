SFCMP to Present Three West Coast Premieres

The San Francisco Contemporary Music Players in performance (from the City Box Office Web page)
The third of the four programs planned by the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) for its 2025–2026 Concert Season will take place in a little less than a month’s time. The title of the program will be Steps Toward Ascent, which may have been chosen to represent the transition from the last century to the present one. Thus, the program will begin in 1926, the year in which Ruth Crawford Seeger composed her “Music for Small Orchestra.” This will be followed by three recent compositions, all of which are at most three years old as follows:
- Seare Ahmad Farhat: Muzzahaimat (2023)
- Vivan Fung: Ominous (2024)
- Steve Reich: Jacob’s Ladder (2023)
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. The performance will take place in the Taube Atrium Theater, located on the top (fourth) floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. There will also be an Under the Hood conversation hosted by Artistic Director Eric Dudley. This will take place in the same venue, beginning at 6:45 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online through a City Box Office Web page.
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