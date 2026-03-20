David Garner Faculty Artist Recital on Monday

Composer David Garner (from the Web page for the event taking place next week)
The next Faculty Artist Recital performance to be presented by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music will take place this coming Monday. The faculty member will be David Garner, Professor of Composition, Chamber Music, and Theory. The program will conclude with a world premiere performance of his second “Trio for 5 Instruments.” Harpist Jennifer Ellis will be the only member of the trio to play a single instrument. Tori Hauk will alternate between flute and alto flute; and, in a similar vein, oboist Laura Reynolds will also play English horn. The program will begin with mezzo Christine Abraham singing two song cycles, accompanied by pianist Dale Tsang. The first of these is Three Blake Songs, which Garner composed in 1985, followed by his 2002 Cinco Poemas de Jaime Manrique.
The performance will take place in the Sol Joseph Recital Hall, beginning at 7:30 p.m. this coming Monday, March 23. The venue is located in the 50 Oak Street Conservatory building, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. There will be no charge for admission, but there is a Web page for reserving seats. That Web page also includes a hyperlink for livestream viewing (and listening).
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