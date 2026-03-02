The Bleeding Edge: 3/2/2026

This week will see only two new events to report. Most of the second half of the week will be devoted to the performance of Pamela Z’s Arbeitsklang at Audium. The other previously reported event will be Saturday’s performance by Jeremy Tousaint-Baptiste and Evicshen at The Lab on Saturday evening. That leaves only two new events to announce, the second of which will be familiar to most readers. Both will take place at familiar venues as follows:
Thursday, March 5, 5 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts: Krys Bobrowski and Karen Stackpole will join forces for a performance of diverse sonorities. Featured will be a one-of-a-kind instrument called the Gliss Glass. This involves water-filled vessels; but, unlike a glass harmonica, the performer can create continuously sliding pitches. This is because Bobrowski can shift water levels while playing. Stackpole will add to the performance with resonant gongs. For those that do not already know, the venue is located at 701 Mission Street. As can be seen above, the galleries will open at 5 p.m., but the performance will not begin until 7 p.m. in Gallery 2.
David Boyce, Chris Trinidad, and Francis Wong (from the BayImproviser Web page for their performance this week)
Friday, March 6, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week curator David Boyce will host a performance by Red Fast Triple Luck. This is a non-standard quartet led by David Boyce on reeds and special effects. He will be joined on the front line by another reed player, Francis Wong. Rhythm will be provided by guitarist Chris Trinidad and a diversity of percussion, including boom stick and intergalactic hook rug, performed by PC Munoz. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
