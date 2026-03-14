SFP Art of Song Series to Conclude Next Month

Soprano Miah Persson (from the Web page for tickets to her performance)
The final vocalist in the Art of Song Series will be Swedish soprano Miah Persson. She will be accompanied at the piano by Magnus Svensson. The title of their program will be Nordic Songs.
I suspect that most readers will not be familiar with this repertoire. The composers of the songs will be, in “order of appearance,” Wilhelm Stenhammar, Gösta Nystroem, Jean Sibelius, Emil Sjögren, Ture Rangström, and Edvard Grieg. By way of disclaimer, I can confess that my only encounter with songs by Sibelius came when I was writing about The Sibelius Edition, an entire account of the Sibelius catalog released in thirteen multi-CD volumes. Where Grieg is concerned, the last time I wrote about his vocal works was at the end of April of 2019 as part of my account of the Warner Classics’ 13-CD collection entitled Grieg: Piano, Orchestral & Vocal Works, Chamber Music.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, which many (most?) readers know is located in the heart of the Civic Center at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices will be $70, $60, and $50. As those readers probably also know, SFP has created a Web page for purchasing those tickets, which includes an account of all the selections to be performed.
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