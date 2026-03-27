Volti to Partner with ODC/Dance (Again)

Screen shot from the “trailer” video for Path of Miracles (from the YouTube video)
The end of last year saw an announcement of Path of Miracles, created by Volti in partnership with ODC/Dance. At that time only limited information was available. However, the ODC/Dance Web site now has a Web page with more details, including a hyperlink for purchasing tickets and a “trailer” video on YouTube providing background about the collaboration.
As was previously announced, Path of Miracles will be given three performances at Saint Joseph’s Art Society, taking place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, Thursday, April 16, and Friday, April 17. The venue is located at 1401 Howard Street. General admission will be $98 with Supporter level tickets (to subsidize individuals for whom price is a barrier) are available for $128. A limited number of Arts Access tickets will be available for $48. All ticket purchases for all three dates will be processed through a single Web page. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-863-9834.
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