James Mahone 4tet Returning to Chez Hanny

James Mahone with his saxophone (photograph © Sharon Garner, from the GALLERY Web page on Mahone’s Web site)
Some readers may recall that, almost exactly a year ago, saxophonist James Mahone brought a quartet to a house concert presented by Jazz Chez Hanny. They will return for their next Chez Hanny gig at the end of the month. This time the other members of the quartet will be pianist Grant Levin, Giulio Xavier Cetto on both acoustic and electric bass, and drummer Michael Mitchell.
Regular readers probably know by now that these events begin at 4 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon. This one will take place on April 26. The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
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