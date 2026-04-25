Center for New Music: May, 2016

Next month will be another busy one at the Center for New Music (C4NM). Some readers may recall that C4NM named this month “Astonishing April;” and, as of their release yesterday, they have declared next month to be “aMazing May!” One of the events, the El Tiempo Latine program to be presented by Ensemble for These Times, was already announced on this site’s “Choices for May 16” article; and there will be (of course) the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S offering. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the other dates below is hyperlinked to an event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Friday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.: The subtitle for this program is New Music from Indonesia. All of the works on the program will be by Indonesian composers. There will be two solo selections by Dewa Alit, leader of the gamelan ensemble Gamelan Salukat. One will be for solo piano, performed by Eva-Maria Zimmerman; and percussionist Graham Viegut will perform the second. These two solos will be followed by a multi-media percussion duo composed by Dion Nataraja. Finally, there will be improvised sets from aQarawaQ (Putu Tangkas) and the Berkeley Banjar residents: Ida Bagus Made Widnyana, Ida Ayu Wayan Arya Satyani, and Viegut. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
Friday, May 15, 7:30 p.m.: Following up on this month’s performance at Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club, drummer Scott Amendola will lead another trio performance at C4NM; he will be joined again by alto saxophonist Kasey Knudsen and Mat Muntz on bass. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
Thursday, May 21, 7:30 p.m.: Working with electronic gear from a keyboard, Neil Rolnick will present pieces from the album Messages, which will be released later this year; general admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
The latest bizarre poster design for pancakes at the Center for New Music (from the Web page for the event)
Saturday, May 23, noon: This will be the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S performance. As is usually the case, there will be five sets with at least some of the titles guaranteed to raise eyebrows:
- Mephitick Ooze
- Fowl Figures
- Madame Varga
- Mission Hypnotic
- Shuttered
The first of these performers will be visiting from Massachusetts. Also as is usually the case, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for C4NM members and students.
Sunday, May 31, 8 p.m.: The month will conclude with a trio led by clarinetist Ben Goldberg. Rhythm will be provided by Tim Bulkley on drums and Dillon Vado on vibraphone. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
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