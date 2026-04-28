Sixth Station Trio to Visit Saint Joseph’s

Poster design for this week’s performance by the Sixth Station Trio
It was only a little more than 24 hours ago that I learned of the next performance to be given by the Sixth Station Trio. As some readers may recall, the members of this trio are pianist Katelyn Tan, Anju Goto on violin, and cellist Federico Strand Ramirez. The title of their latest program is Dreams of Distant Cities, which they describe as “a musical journey across real and imagined worlds.” There will be three selections performed, each associated with a different city and, as the advance material declares, a different dream.
The program will begin with a performance of one of Maurice Ravel’s best known piano compositions, the “Pavane pour une infante défunte.” The program will shift from Paris to Buenos Aires with the performance of Astor Piazzolla’s suite Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. In a more rural vein, “Genshin Impact,” composed by Yu-Peng Chen, was inspired by the Buddhist teachings of the Japanese monk Genshin, who spent the last years of his life at the secluded Eshin-in hermitage in Yokawa.
The performance will take place this coming Thursday, April 30, beginning at 7 p.m. The venue will be Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, which is at 1401 Howard Street in SoMa on the southwest corner of 10th Street. Reserved seating with be $50 with a $35 rate for Society members. There will also be standing room tickets for $35, which will be free for Society members.
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