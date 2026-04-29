Jeff Denson to Bring New Trio to Chez Hanny

An intimate photograph of Jeff Denson with his instrument
Following up on this past Sunday’s visit to Jazz Chez Hanny by a quartet led by saxophonist James Mahone, the first gig of next month will take place on May 10. The performance will be a trio led by Jeff Denson on bass. My last account of Denson was when he brought his trio to the Black Cat Jazz Supper Club in June of last year. This year will see him with a new trio, whose members are Frank Martin on piano and drummer Michael Mitchell.
Regular readers probably know by now that these events begin at 4 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon. This one will take place on May 10. The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
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