Volti to Visit San Francisco State … Tonight!

Portrait of the Volti vocalists photographed on the altar of the Noe Valley Ministry (courtesy of San Francisco State)
There is nothing quite like receiving a last-minute announcement for the day before it is even 6 AM. However, that is exactly what happened this morning when the Morrison Chamber Music Center at San Francisco State University announced that it would be hosting the Volti vocal ensemble, led by its Artistic Director Robert Geary, this evening. On the basis of the material that was available to me, it appears that only one composition will be performed. This will be Jody Talbot’s “Path of Miracles,” which has a duration slightly longer than an hour.
This will be the latest event in Morrison’s LCA Live series, which is supported by the College of Liberal & Creative Arts. As usual, the performance will take place at Knuth Hall, which is in the Creative Arts Building on the SFSU campus, north of Holloway Avenue and to the west of 19th Avenue (which is accessible to public transportation). There will be no charge for admission. However, tickets are recommended, and a Web page has been created for acquiring them. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. this evening, April 9.
No comments:
Post a Comment