The Bleeding Edge: 4/27/2026

Readers may recall that last week was a busy one on the Bleeding Edge. This week is shaping up to be even busier. The only event that will follow up on last week involved two new performances of solo sets by Alex Abalos and Roco Córdova at Audium. Events not yet announced are as follows:
Thursday, April 30, 6:30 P.M., mercury cafe: This will be a quartet performance by the Mihaly Shimmering Leaves Ensemble, led by David Mihaly, who alternates between drums and piano. He will be joined on the front line by David Boyce, alternating between saxophones and drums, and Jeff Hobbs on violin and a diversity of horns. The remaining member of the quartet is guitarist Michael Cavaseno. The venue is located in Hayes Valley at 201 Octavia Boulevard.
Thursday, April 30, 8 p.m., Gray Area Art and Technology: This will be a program of two inventive composers. William Basinski uses obsolete technology and analog tape loops to shape haunting, slow-moving soundscapes that linger on memory, impermanence, and the passage of time.The other set will be taken by pianist Kelly Moran performing her own original compositions. She is based in New York and her unique strand of experimental piano compositions, which conjure hypnotizing textures and dramatic compositional arcs, have been included on year-end lists across classical, avant-garde, and metal genres. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street.
Percussionist Suki O’Kane, one of the performers contributing to Clouds from a Crumbling Giant (from the BayImproviser Web page for this event)
Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 3, 3 p.m., Z Space: InkBoat will perform Clouds from a Crumbling Giant: our wild shining days as its contribution to the San Francisco International Arts Festival. The performance will be directed by Shinichi Iova-Koga, working with Dana Iova-Koga, Jubilith Moore, Dan Cantrell, Elke Luyten, Cass Tunick, Adria Otte, Mari Osanai, Allen Willner, and KT Nelson. Performers will include Pamela Z, Khatchadour Khatchadourian, Suki O'Kane, Shahzad Ismaily, Kaori Yamashita, Edward Schocker, Brian Collentine, Jon Raskin, Ann Dragich, Eileen Housteau, Erin Carper, Joy Cosculluela, Mary Parks, Carla Kihlstedt, Crow Nishimura, Joshua Kohl, Jackson Kao, Maia, Elizabeth Pasquale, Jim Koester and members of EMBODIMENT PROJECT! Z Space is located in the Mission at 450 Florida Street.
Friday, May 1, 7 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: Drummer, composer, and bandleader Jerome Gillespie Jr. will return to the Black Cat stage. He will lead a quartet with Marvin Truong on alto saxophone. Rhythm will be provided by pianist Wilfie Williams and Marcos Varela on bass. Admission will be $40. The venue is located in the Civic Center at 400 Eddy Street.
Friday, May 1, 7:30 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): C4NM will host a concert of contemporary new music for piano and percussion from Balinese and Javanese composers. Dewa Alit's latest solo works will be performed by Eva-Maria Zimmerman and Graham Viegut. A brand new multi-media percussion duo by Dion Nataraja receives its second performance, with new, spontaneous creations by Putu Tangkas and the resident guest artists of Gamelan Sekar Jaya to round out the evening. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for students and C4NM members. The venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, just north of Market Street.
Friday, May 1, 8 p.m., The Lab: Apmonia String Quartet is a freshly formed group featuring Modney and Sabrina Salamone on violins, Julian Seney on viola, and Tyler J. Borden on cello. They are based in New York City but will be visiting San Francisco at the beginning of next month. According to the advance material, they perform “microtonally inflected works drawing on visual language, graphic notation, and the improvisation within the contemporary experimental music context.” The contributing composers will be, in chronological order, Morton Feldman, Anthony Braxton, Tony Conrad, and Chiyoko Szlavnics. Admission will be $20 at the door and $17 for advance purchases. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk from the 16th Street Muni station.
Saturday, May 2, 5 p.m., Z Space: InkBoat will not be the only visitor to Z Space this week. The Degenerate Art Ensemble will perform there prior to the final InkBoat performance. They will present a 35-minute excerpt from Anima Mundi. This is a multi-chapter composition, which, in its entirety, is an “immersive exploration into the connection lost and found that humanity has with the intricate tapestry of the natural world.” The work was first performed in its entirety this past February in Seattle. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $30.
Saturday, May 2, 6 p.m., Hosfelt Gallery: Nippon Kobo will present the second program in its Kobo Sessions. The performers will be Kanoko Nishi-Smith on koto, cellist Theresa Wong, and Haruka Fujii on percussion. In addition to the music, the program will include a panel discussion and a Bento box dinner. VIP reserved front seating will be available for $150. General admission will be $100; but, for those taking in the wine tasking, admission will be $125.
Sunday, May 3, 1 p.m., Kilowatt Bar: The trio of Sudhu Tewari with his electronic gear, percussionist Jordan Glenn, and guitarist Matt Robidoux will perform at the Kilowatt Bar, which is located in the Mission at 3160 16th Street, between Valencia Street and Guerrero Street.
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