Danny Clay to Bring New Work to Roar Shack

Composer Danny Clay has enjoyed a long and productive engagement with The Living Earth Show (TLES). My last encounter with him was almost exactly two months ago, when his composition “Still Cycles” was choreographed by Dani Rowe for the final program in this year’s PIVOT Festival. One week from today TLES will host a visit by Clay to their “home base” at the Roar Shack.
Poster design for the performance being discussed (from its Eventbrite Web page)
Clay has prepared a full-evening performance entitled Possible Paths. Departing about as far as possible from the usual concert experience, Clay’s composition will involve (in the words of the TLES announcement) “musical scavenger hunts, improvisatory games, and video-game-style musical obstacle-courses to create interactive, immersive, and achingly beautiful music that can be played by any human at any age or level of musical experience.” (Those of my generation might recall “Anything Can Happen Day,” which took place on every Wednesday broadcast of The Mickey Mouse Club.)
Possible Paths will be given only one performance taking place at The Roar Shack, which is located in SoMa at 34 Seventh Street (just south of Market Street). The entire performance will be for 90 minutes, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 10. Eventbrite has created a Web page for online advance purchases. Admission will be on a Pay What You Can basis.
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