Cellist Queyras to Perform for SFP Gala

Jean-Guihen Queyras with his cello (photograph by Marco Borggreve, courtesy of SFP)
Once again, this will be the month when San Francisco Performances (SFP) presents its annual Gala, which will celebrate the beginning of its 47th season. For those interested only in the music, concert-only tickets are now available. The program will be a duo performance with cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras accompanied at the piano by Alexandre Tharaud. As was previously observed, the earliest composer on the program will be Marin Marais with selections from the second of the five books of Pièces de viole; and the most recent work on the program will be the Dialogo and Presto movements from Benjamin Britten’s duo sonata in C major. The cello will substitute for the arpeggione (which was basically a bowed guitar) in the Adagio movement from Franz Schubert’s D. 821 duo sonata. The program will conclude with an arrangement by both performers of three of the 21 Hungarian Dances, the WoO 1 collection composed by Johannes Brahms, originally composed for piano four hands. Another interesting substitution will be the performance of Alban Berg’s Opus 5, four pieces originally composed for clarinet and piano.
This performance will begin earlier than usual at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29. As usual, the venue will be Herbst Theatre at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The prices for concert-only tickets will be $85, $75, and $65. Tickets may purchased through a secure Web page managed by SFP or by calling 415-392-2545.
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