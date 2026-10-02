Two Orchestral Programs Prior to LINES Ballet

Unless I am mistaken, the last time the Alonzo King LINES Ballet performed with the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) In Davies Symphony Hall, they provided King’s choreography for the performance of the one-act ballet version of Maurice Ravel’s suite Ma mère l’Oye (Mother Goose). They will return to Davies in the third week of next month, but the collaboration will be preceded by two Orchestral Series performances earlier in the month. Specifics for those two offerings will be as follows:
Mezzo Isabel Leonard (from the Web page for the SFS program on which she will be vocalist)
Friday, November 6, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 8, 2 p.m.: Mezzo Isabel Leonard will be the soloist in the performance of Maurice Ravel’s “ouverture de féerie,” given the title “Shéhérazade.” This will be followed by Vincent d’Indy’s Opus 42, a set of symphonic variations entitled “Istar.” The first half of the program will conclude with “Le jet d’eau,” the third movement in Claude Debussy’s Cinq poèmes de Charles Baudelaire. Leonard will again be the vocalist. Following the “French half” of the program, the intermission will be followed by the first SFS performances of the symphonic fantasy that Richard Strauss composed based on music from his opera Die Frau ohne Schatten. Fabien Gabel will conduct the program.
Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November 14, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 15, 2 p.m.: Violinist Sayaka Shoji will be the soloist for a performance of Ottorino Respighi’s “Concerto gregoriano.” The “overture” for the program will be the first SFS performances of Augusta Holmès’ “Andromède.” The intermission will be followed by a selection of excerpts from the music that Sergei Prokofiev composed for his Romeo and Juliet ballet. The conductor will be Marie Jacquot.
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