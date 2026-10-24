Another Repetition of History?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (screenshot from a NewsFeed video released this morning)
It was only a little over a month ago that I found myself again invoking George Santayana’s best-known aphorism, “Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.” This time, however, I have a specific individual who has decided to ignore history: Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Here is the full text of the NewsFeed article posted by Al Jazeera this morning:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged Cubans to secretly work with the CIA to topple their government. His appeal followed President Trump’s threat to send warships to Cuba after the Iran war. A 10-month US blockade has led to power outages and water shortages.
To be fair, Rubio was born about ten years after the Bay of Pigs Invasion, one of the most embarrassing undertakings committed under the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. (That President was elected, at least in part, due to his record as one of the heroes of World War II.) I suspect that many of my generation will recall the immortal words of Bullwinkle Moose: “This time fer sure!” They will also remember that things did not go well for Bullwinkle, and I would be surprised if they do not go any better for Rubio!
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