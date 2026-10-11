Old First Concerts: November, 2026

Next month there will be only two Old First Concerts (O1C) events taking place at Old First Presbyterian Church. Most readers probably know by now that this venue is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. Each of the events is associated with a different organization: LIEDER ALIVE! and Ensemble for These Times (E4TT), respectively. As usual, tickets will be available for purchase through the hyperlinks attached to the dates, which are also available for live stream viewing. General admission is $30. with reduced rates for seniors, students, and children age twelve and under. Both performances will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons as follows:
November 8: The LIEDER ALIVE! program will feature a debut performance by baritone Olivier Zerouali, who is currently an Adler Fellow with the San Francisco Opera. Details have not yet been finalized, but he will perform vocal selections composed by Franz Schubert, Richard Strauss, and Gabriel Fauré. He will be accompanied at the piano by Ji Youn Lee.
E4TT musicians Margaret Halbig, Megan Chartier, and Nanette McGuinness (photograph by Martyn Selman)
November 15: As at least some readers may already know, E4TT is the trio of soprano Nanette McGuinness, Megan Chartier on cello, and pianist Margaret Halbig. Grace Wahlen will conduct a larger ensemble with two additional vocalists: soprano Carina Kahane and mezzo Melinda Martinez Becker. In addition, Alex Malinas will contribute as narrator. There will be three other instrumentalists: Taylor Robinson alternating between flute and piccolo, clarinetist Zoe King, and Eddie Virtgaym on percussion. There will also be world premiere performances of a duo for cello and piano by Mary Bianco and Alex Malinas’ “Skazka.” The other contributing composers will be Andrea Casarrubios, David Garner, and Stella G. Gitelman Willoughby. The program will begin in the twentieth century with selections from Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 79, From Jewish Folk Poetry. The entire event will be co-presented by KlezCalifornia.
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