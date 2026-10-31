Guitarist Yamandu Costa Returning to SF

Yamandu Costa playing “Por una Cabeza” composed by Carlos Gardel in collaboration with Alfredo Le Pera (from the YouTube video of his performance)
Following up on his solo guitar recital for the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts this past April, Yamandu Costa will return to San Francisco, this time for a program presented by Concerts in America. Readers familiar with his past visits probably know that he is a virtuoso on the seven-string guitar. Sadly, Concerts in America has not provided any information about the program he will present; but they have created a Web page with three YouTube links, each to the performance of a different composition.
Like the last Omni recital, the performance will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 29. The duration is expected to last for an hour and 45 minutes. There will be no sales at the door, so all tickets must be purchased through the Web page for this event. Attendees must be at least eight years old, and those under the age of sixteen must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Seating will be first-come, first-served, general admission. That Web page claims that the venue is wheelchair accessible, but those familiar with the venue may question that claim!
No comments:
Post a Comment