November Will Require a Second Choice

Some readers may recall that last week concluded with an article about two performances taking place next month on Saturday, November 14. This morning I discovered that a choice will also be necessary for the following Saturday, November 21. Both performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the two venues will not be within walking distance of each other. Most likely, readers will make their choices based on instrumentation.
The first alternative will be the second program planned for the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble’s 2006/27 season. The first half of the program will be devoted entirely to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 581 clarinet quintet in A major. It will be complemented in the second half by a new clarinet quintet composed by Jonathan Russell for Left Coast clarinetist Jerome Simas. These two quintets will be separated by Thea Musgrave’s “Threnody.” The performances will take place at the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, just south of 23rd Street. A Web page has been created for purchasing tickets.
Ana Vidović with her guitar (from the Omni Foundation Web page for her recital next month)
The second alternative will be a solo guitar recital presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. This will be the second program in the 2026–2027 Dynamite Guitars schedule. The soloist will be Croatian guitarist Ana Vidović, who last visited this venue on April 12, 2025. The program will begin with two arrangements, followed by four works explicitly composed for guitar.
The program will begin with Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1003 solo violin sonata in A minor. She will perform an arrangement by Croatian cellist Valter Dešpalj (which, presumably, is conducive to Vidović’s finger work). This will be followed by “Ständchen,” Franz Schubert’s D, 889 lied, originally composed for solo voice and piano and presumably arranged by Vidović herself.
The remainder of the program will be devoted entirely to music composed for guitar. This will include two compositions by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, his Opus 87 “Tarantella” and the Opus 77 sonata given the subtitle “Omaggio a Boccherini.” Between these two offerings, Vidović will play Niccolò Paganini’s Opus 39 “Grande Sonata,” composed in the key of A major. The program will conclude with Joaquín Turina’s Opus 61 guitar sonata.
This recital will take place in the Civic Center in Herbst Theatre. Regular readers probably know by now that this venue is located in the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. All tickets are available for $20 with a $15 rate for Supermusers. They may be purchased online through a Groupmuse Web page. Ticket sales will close on Wednesday, November 18, at noon.
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