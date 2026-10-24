LINES Ballet to Return to Davies Next Month

The Alonzo King LINES Ballet last performed on the stage of Davies Symphony Hall with the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) in June of 2024. The program began with “Ma mère l’Oye” (Mother Goose), which Maurice Ravel composed as music for a one-act ballet with the same title. Choreography was provided by Alonzo King and performed by his Alonzo King LINES Ballet.
Cellist Mstislav Rostropovich on the Warner Classics album cover for Prokofiev’s Opus 125
In a little less than a month’s time, LINES will return to Davies. King has created new staging that will be performed to the suite that Aaron Copland extracted from the music he composed for Martha Graham’s choreography for “Appalachian Spring.” There will also be new choreography for a staging of Claude Debussy’s “Prélude à l’Après-midi d’un faune.” The program will begin with Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 125, his Symphony-Concerto composed in the key of E minor. The “concerto” instrument for the performance is cello. Prokofiev dedicated this work to Mstislav Rostropovich, who (of course) played the cello part when the composition was premiered. The soloist for this performance will be SFS Principal Cello Rainer Eudeikis.
This program will be given three performances, all beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21. As most readers probably know by now, Davies is located at 201 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of Grove Street. (The entrance to both the Box Office and the hall itself is on the south side of Grove.) Tickets are available online through a Web page. Ticket prices range from $55 to $185. Note that, because of the staged performances, seating will not be available in the Terraces.
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