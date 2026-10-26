The Bleeding Edge: 10/26/2026

After a relatively busy month, October will conclude with only two events this week. Both of them will take place at familiar venues. Specifics are as follows with hyperlinks on each of the dates for further details:
Motoko Honda playing the interior of her piano (from her BayImproviser Web page)
Thursday, October 19, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Mr Tipple’s: Motoko Honda is a concert pianist, composer, and sound artist. Phillip Greenlief has declared that her music “is to mainstream jazz what Brahms’s music was to the neatly packaged forms of the Classical period.” She will lead a quartet, whose other members will be Cory Wright on a diversity of wind instruments, bassist Matt Small, and Jordan Glenn on drums. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located in the Civic Center at 39 Fell Street.
Friday, October 30, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Halloween will be celebrated with a spooky program entitled Sound and Visions. The evening will begin with a duo performance of percussionist Jordan Glenn performing with David Michalak on skatchbox. Michalak will remain for the second set as a member of the Ghost Dub duo. Bruce Ackley will perform on his usual diversity of wind instruments. Michalak will continue to perform on his skatchbox but will also play a lap steel guitar and a phantom harp. The program will conclude with a screening of the 1928 silent film The Fall of the House of Usher with live music accompaniment provided by Ghost Dub (appropriately enough). Most readers probably know by now that the venue is a bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, but a donation between $10 and $20 is suggested.
No comments:
Post a Comment