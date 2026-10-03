SFP Guitar Series to Begin with Imaginative Duo

Berta Rojas with her guitar and clarinetist Paquito D’Rivera (from the SFP Web page for their coming performance)
The first performance in the San Francisco Performances (SFP) Guitar Series will feature a debut. The guitarist will be Berta Rojas, who has performed extensively in the United States, as well as Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. She has prepared an all-Latin duo program, joined by clarinetist Paquito D’Rivera.
This will begin with an original composition by Agustín Barrios Mangoré entitled “Un Sueño en la Floresta.” The other original work will be “Pajaro Chogui–Galopera,” composed jointly by Néstor Zavarce and Maricio Cardozo Ocampo. Ocampo has also provided arrangements of music by José Asunción Flores and Paquito D’Rivera, as well as Mangoré, whose final selection will be “Tribute to Dizz,” a set of improvisations on compositions by Dizzy Gillespie.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 24. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, which is located in the heart of the Civic Center at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices are $95, $85, and $75; and a Web page has been created for online purchases. Because this is the first program, there is also a Web page for purchasing tickets for all four of the recitals in the series.
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