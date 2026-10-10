Ars Minerva’s Latest “Forgotten” Opera

In a little less than a month’s time, Ars Minerva will present its latest production. As at least some readers may know by now, Director Céline Ricci has a mission of bringing forgotten operas from the past back to life. Indeed, in many cases, the composers of these operas have also been forgotten!
Soprano Aura Veruni, who will be singing the title role in Ziani’s Andromeda (from the Ars Minerva Web page for this production)
For most readers, that will be the case for this season’s composer, Marc’Antonio Ziani, who was very prolific in composing operas. The one to be performed by Ars Minerva will be the last of those operas, Andromeda, composed in 1714. The libretto by Pietro Pariati draws upon the Greek myth of Perseus and Andromeda. As in the past, the opera will be sung in the original Italian, most likely with translation projected above the stage.
Also as in the past, the production will be given three performances, beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, with a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday, November 8. The venue will be the Creativity Theater at Yerba Buena Gardens, located at 221 Fourth Street in SoMa. Tickets for all performances may be purchased online through a single Web page.
No comments:
Post a Comment