Outsound SIMM Series Back on Radar!

Bill Noertker and Scott R. Looney on the poster design for this month’s SIMM Series program (courtesy of Outsound Presents)
I regret to say that it has been about half a year since I last encountered an Outsound Presents event. Nevertheless, their latest announcement claims that this year will celebrate “35 years of independent cutting edge music.” Exactly one week from today will see the latest of those events. That said, the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series will present a two-set program. The first set will be taken by Scott R. Looney, who alternates between piano and prepared piano.
However, the “main event” will see the return of Noertker’s Moxie, which was originally formed by Bill Noertker in 2001. Personnel for this group has varied, but this occasion will be a trio performance. Noertker will lead from his double bass, and Annelise Zamula will alternate between clarinet and flute. The third member of the trio will be drummer Elihu Knowles.
As always, the SIMM Series performance will take place at the Musician’s Union Hall, which is located at 119 Ninth Street, just below Market Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 20. Admission will be by donation with a suggested amount between $10 and $25.
No comments:
Post a Comment