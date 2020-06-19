Another Shoe Drops at the War Memorial

Readers may recall that this past Tuesday the San Francisco Opera announced the cancelation of its entire Fall 2020 season. The cancellation of all public performances, events, and gatherings at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center imposed by Mayor London N. Breed made it virtually impossible to make any realistic plans for not only the performances of the five operas in this season but also the extensive planning and rehearsing that precede the openings of each of the productions. Yesterday the War Memorial tenant on the other side of Grove Street followed suit.
The San Francisco Symphony (SFS) announced the cancellation of all concerts through December 31. Chief Executive Officer Mark C. Hanson released the following statement:
While we are deeply disappointed to not present the exciting lineup of live concerts we had planned for Fall 2020, including the start of Esa-Pekka Salonen’s tenure as Music Director and a festival of events featuring our eight Collaborative Partners, we know this action is necessary in order to ensure the health and safety of our Orchestra, Chorus, staff, and audiences.
Those that have been following the recent stages of reopening probably know by now that live concert performances will not be permitted until the final stage, and no date for that stage has yet been set.
In the interest of financial stability, the SFS Board of Governors, Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT), staff, members of the Orchestra and Chorus, and stagehands, have joined together in implementing a shared sacrifice plan that includes temporary pay reductions for all employees earning more than $75,000 annually and a staff restructuring that includes the elimination of some positions and some temporary furloughs of varied duration. SFS has also made the difficult decision to close permanently the resale shop Repeat Performance on Fillmore Street effective July 31, 2020. As was the case this past March, subscribers and other ticket holders will have several options for how to handle their tickets.
Under the circumstances currently sustained by SFS, the preferred option is to treat the cost of the tickets as a donation. SFS has created a Web page to enable this option. This helps support the Symphony as a nonprofit performing arts organization during this challenging time as the organization navigates the significant, ongoing impact of the COVID-19 situation. Ticket donations go a long way in helping SFS come back stronger and more vibrant than ever. Patrons can double the impact of ticket donations with a 1:1 match made possible by a group of generous SFS Board members and donors including President Sakurako Fisher and William Fisher, President-Elect Priscilla B. Geeslin and Keith Geeslin, former President John Goldman and Marcia Goldman, and Development Committee Chair Trine Sorensen and Michael Jacobson.
Another option is that the tickets may be exchanged for a gift certificate, which can be used at any time. Patron who do so will receive a 20% credit applied to their gift certificates based on the value of the tickets being exchanged. Those credits will not expire. Finally, any ticket may be exchanged for its full refund value.
All requests for ticket donations, gift certificates, exchanges, and refunds for the 2019-20 season must be received by August 31, 2020. All requests for ticket donations, gift certificates, exchanges, and refunds for the 2020-21 season must be received by August 31, 2021. Those requiring assistance for any of these options may get in touch with Patron Services, which may be reached by telephoning the Box Office at 415-864-6000 or by electronic mail. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; but, since the Box Office windows themselves remain closed, arrangements can only be made through telephone or electronic mail.
Meanwhile, SFS will continue its digital tribute to MTT’s 25-year tenure; and a Web page has been created for access to all online events prepared for this celebration.
