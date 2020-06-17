SFO Cancels 2020 Fall Season

Having just announced the continuation of the Opera is ON streaming service through which San Francisco Opera (SFO) has been presenting videos of its past productions, yesterday SFO subsequently announced the difficult decision to cancel its entire Fall 2020 season. Readers may recall that General Director Matthew Shilvock announced in mid-April that the 2020 Summer Season would not take place. That decision was based not only on the cancellation of all public performances, events, and gatherings at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center imposed by Mayor London N. Breed but also on the many critical issues that arise before any performance takes place, including the extensive rehearsal schedule and the problems of transportation facing guest artists.
While we are now experiencing the first wave of restoration of public services, such as allowing restaurants to offer outdoor dining, the impact of those events has not yet been assessed; and the first wave of results has not been entirely positive based on an increase in COVID-19 infections. Thus, in the interest of the safety of not only the audience but also, just as critically, the large numbers of skilled workers involved in any opera production, the Fall 2020 Season cannot move forward as planned. Instead, activities will focus on preparing to resume programming with the Spring 2021 season. In the interim SFO will maintain the Opera is ON service, providing archived performances and new digital content.
This year the season was planned to begin with a special Opening Night Celebration concert conducted by Music Director Designate Eun Sun Kim. The SFO Orchestra was to be joined by two guest vocalists, soprano Albina Shagimuratova and tenor Pene Pati. This was to be followed by the benefit events hosted jointly by SFO and the SFO Guild: the Opera Ball, the Opera Supper, and the BRAVO! CLUB black-tie gala. These events have also been cancelled. SFO and the Guild are currently in discussions about finding alternate, virtual approaches to celebrating the traditional opening weekend. Further information will be announced later this summer. Other events that will be canceled include the annual free Opera in the Park concert and The Future is Now, the annual showcase recital performed by the Adler Fellows.
Fall season ticket holders will be contacted with options for the disposition of their tickets. As had been the case for the 2020 Summer Season, those options include contributing the value of the tickets as a tax-deductible contribution, receiving a gift certificate for the value of the tickets, or obtaining a full refund from the Box Office. A Web page has been created, through which patrons can selected their preferred options. Alternatively, the Box Office can be reached by telephoning 415-864-3330. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Processing of Fall 2020 Season funds is expected to begin on July 15. Patrons who have purchased tickets to any of the Opening Night events will be contacted directly about their options.
