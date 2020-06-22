The Bleeding Edge: 6/22/2021

Conditions being what they are, this struck me as a good week to summarize some of the more adventurous performances that will be available by streaming through the Internet. This seems to be the first installation of this column since Mayor London N. Breed ordered that all public performances, events, and gatherings at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center were cancelled as of March 7. Under those restrictions I was still able to see the revival of Danny Clay’s one-hour chamber opera “Echoes” on the evening of that date at the ODC Theater; but, following that event, my writing began to shift to announcements of further cancellations, releases of new recordings, and streamed Internet content.
This week there will be enough streamed events of local interest to justify waking this column from its slumber. As might be expected, specifics about the locations of the performance venues will be absent. They will be replaced by hyperlinks to the streaming sources. For real-time streams the time of the performance will also be provided. Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday, June 23, 6 p.m.: The Gray Center for Arts and Inquiry in Chicago is hosting Gray Sound Sessions, a weekly music-and-sound streaming series. The seventh edition in this series will host one of San Francisco’s most valued and inventive composers. Pamela Z will share a one-hour session with Chicago-based composer and performer Nomi Epstein. Each of them will give a half-hour solo performance, Epstein leading off at 6 p.m., followed by Z at 6:30 p.m. The performance will be live-streamed by YouTube, and the Web page for viewing the stream has already been created.
Friday, June 26, 8 p.m.: Gray Area Art and Technology is taking a stand with the current protests against systemic racism and police brutality. To this end they will be streaming a pair of live performances by electronic musicians Xyla and Somni. The event itself will be free, but Gray Area has created a Web page for donations. 100% of the funds collected through this site will be donated to the The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) and the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP). Gray Area has also created its own Web page through which the two performances will be streamed.
Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m.: Franck Martin is hosting a weekly show every Saturday at 11 a.m. His programs are organized around modular synthesizer performances and discussion with the performers. This week’s performer will be Amanda Chaudhary. The program will be live-streamed by YouTube, and the Web page for viewing the stream has already been created. Since Martin is doing all of this on his own nickel, he, too, has created a Web page (on Bandcamp) for support through donations.
Saturday, June 27, noon: Another Chicago-based organization, Experimental Sound Studio (ESS), will present the second installment of its two-part concert series Vox Effusis. These events are being curated by Lou Mallozzi as part of the ESS Quarantine Concert Series. The program will consist of four half-hour sets. The opening set will present the duo of Audrey Chen and Phil Minton. They will be followed at 12:30 p.m. by Alessandro Bosetti. The 1 p.m. set will be taken by C. Spencer Yeh, and Pamela Z will close out the program with her set at 1:30 p.m. ESS has created its own Web page for viewing the entire program. While there will be no charge, a donation of at least $5 will be appreciated, since all donated funds will be passed on to the performing artists. The Web page for the program also includes a hyperlink for making donations.
No comments:
Post a Comment