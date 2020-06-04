Communal Singing During Shelter-in-Place

Back in March, when shelter-in-place was establishing itself on a global scale, there was a news report from Italy. Residents of a neighborhood spontaneously went to their windows to sing. This response of community action to a necessary hardship became a major story, particularly for televised news.
That event may have been the trigger for what has become a regular event in my own condominium, Opera Plaza. It began with the decision to sing Irish songs for St. Patrick’s Day. A few musicians gathered by the swimming pool in the courtyard, and residents overlooking the courtyard came to their windows and balconies either to sing the traditional songs or simply to observe. (There was a man on one of the balconies that even initiated one of the songs.)
This event has now expanded to semi-weekly regularity led by a core group of that sings while playing their own instruments. The performances take place on Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons, and text sheets are left in the lobby to encourage residents to sing along with the players. The initial core group leading the singing included two vocalists I have seen in performance: Jess Perry, who is a member of both the Philharmonia Baroque Chorale and the San Francisco Opera Chorus, sings from an electric keyboard. David Alban, whom I used to see singing with Schola Adventus, plays bass guitar. The lead vocalist is Char Sachson, accompanying herself on guitar; and only recently the group has added Jeremy Fishman and his drum kit.
These days audience participation has extended into the courtyard itself, always with social distancing kept in mind at all times. My wife and I usually observe from above. We have a corner unit that lacks a balcony. However, it is on two stories, the lower with a door allowing us to observe the courtyard. I lost my own singing voice years ago, but I have no problems with being an observer. I also find myself more aware of my neighbors than I have ever been, even before shelter-in-place was initiated.
Thursday, June 4, 2020
