Bird & Beckett to Host Tribute to Alice Coltrane

When there is only one Bleeding Edge offering for the week, it seems more sensible to give that event its own headline! According to my records, my last account of activities at Bird & Beckett Books and Records was supposed to have been a jazz club! concert on Saturday, March 28. This was a time when so many cancellations were being announced that I was never sure if this particular concert ever took place.
However, according to the BayImproviser Calendar Bird & Beckett has joined the ranks of venues providing live-streams of performances. The program will be a tribute concert based on selected tracks from Alice Coltrane’s album Journey in Satchidananda. This album had only five tracks, including the title track, which reflects Coltrane’s service as a disciple of Satchidananda Saraswati. The album also includes the memorial track “Something About John Coltrane;” and her combo includes saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, who played with John during the mid-Sixties. The performers for this tribute concert will be the Grex duo of guitarist Karl Evangelista and keyboardist Rei Scampavia, who are likely to provide their own approaches to improvisation in the process of honoring Alice.
This performance will begin at 7 p.m. this coming Sunday, July 19. The performance will be streamed through Facebook Live, which seems to have been streaming Bird & Beckett gigs since March 13. (That includes March 28, but with a difference jazz combo than had been originally announced.) Furthermore, all of those recordings have been archived. A URL for this event has not yet been created. However, once it has been constructed, the best place to find it will probably be the Bird & Beckett Facebook home page.
