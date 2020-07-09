C4NM Ends Month with Another Live-Stream

Poster design for the program begin announced (from the C4NM event page)
Having just announced the streaming of a one-hour solo piano recital at the Center for New Music (C4NM) yesterday, I have now learned that there will be a second streamed recital only three days later. This will be a chamber music offering by the Sierra Ensemble, a horn trio with hornist Janis Lieberman joined by Matthew Vincent on violin and Marc Steiner on piano. The program will feature the San Francisco premiere of two short pieces by Andrés Carrizo, “Like a Frozen Silver Shimmer” and “Of Frozen Resonance.” Both of these pieces explore each instrument’s capacity for extended techniques, including horn multiphonics, a variety of bowings for the violin, and muting or plucking of strings for the piano.
The program will include two other recent horn trios, both of which were composed in 2012. Eric Ewazen’s trio was inspired by Johannes Brahms’ Opus 40 trio in E-flat major and is similarly organized into four movements. Brian Wilson’s trio is a single-movement composition entitled “And Ezra the Scribe Stood Upon a Pulpit.” Wilson was influenced by not only traditional Hebraic music but also American jazz, with specific intimations of Duke Ellington.
There will also be two duo compositions on the program, neither of which can be considered “new music.” The nineteenth century will be represented by Camille Saint-Saëns’ Opus 36, “Romance” in F major, which was originally scored for horn and orchestra. From the eighteenth century Vincent will join Steiner in a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 454 violin sonata in B-flat major.
This performance will take place on Wednesday, July 29, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The video will be streamed through both Facebook and YouTube. The C4NM event page for this concert will include hyperlinks to these Web pages shortly before the performance is scheduled to begin. Hyperlinks will also be added to the C4NM home pages on both Facebook and YouTube.
No comments:
Post a Comment